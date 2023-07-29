Middlesbrough are among the clubs said to be interested in Sunderland forward Ross Stewart.

Although the Black Cats marksman had his 2022/23 season curtailed by injury, his exploits in front of goal prior to that appear to have caught the eye. According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough, Rangers, Southampton and Stoke City are all interested in the 27-year-old.

The report claims Stewart has rejected numerous contract offers at the Stadium of Light, putting potential suitors on alert. Offers tabled by Sunderland are said to have fallen short of Stewart’s expectations.

In an injury-hit 2022/23 season, the Scottish forward scored 10 goals in 13 games. He had previously been pivotal in Sunderland’s promotion-winning 2021/22 campaign, shining with a 26-goal haul.