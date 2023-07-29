All Sections
Middlesbrough, Rangers, Southampton and Stoke City 'interested' in Sunderland's Ross Stewart

Middlesbrough are among the clubs said to be interested in Sunderland forward Ross Stewart.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 11:13 BST

Although the Black Cats marksman had his 2022/23 season curtailed by injury, his exploits in front of goal prior to that appear to have caught the eye. According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough, Rangers, Southampton and Stoke City are all interested in the 27-year-old.

The report claims Stewart has rejected numerous contract offers at the Stadium of Light, putting potential suitors on alert. Offers tabled by Sunderland are said to have fallen short of Stewart’s expectations.

In an injury-hit 2022/23 season, the Scottish forward scored 10 goals in 13 games. He had previously been pivotal in Sunderland’s promotion-winning 2021/22 campaign, shining with a 26-goal haul.

His form at Sunderland has also earned him his first caps at senior level for Scotland and he currently appears to be a hot commodity.

