Middlesbrough ratings versus Leeds United

Here is how Middlesbrough players fared against Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium this afternoon

MIDDLESBROUGH RATINGS

Darren Randolph. Little to do in the first half. Made a key double block in the second half before being beaten at the death. 7.

Dael Fry. Rough first period. Improved on restart. 5

Daniel Ayala. Cleared his lines effectively and was strong. 7

Aden Flint. Left to rue a couple of big chances in the first period. Solid at the back. 7.

Ryan Shotton. Glory beckoned in the first half, but he fluffed his lines in front of goal. A couple of issues with Clarke. 7

Jonny Howson. Moved infield and put himself about and was involved a fair bit. 6

John-Obi Mikel. Excellent and produced a high-class midfield display. 8.

George Saville. Grew into the game and went close to firing a second goal in successive weekends. 7

George Friend. Supplemented the attack well and was typically committed and persistent. Produced a great ball for Shotton's chance. 7

Lewis Wing. Went close with a first-half drive and produced some fine moments, crowned with a great goal. 8.

Jordan Hugill. Unfailingly honest and worked tirelessly. 6

Substitutes: Mo Besic (Wing 64) 5; Britt Assombalonga 6 (Hugill 77), Adam Clayton (Saville 78), 6..

Not used: Ashley Fletcher, Stewart Downing, Rajiv van La Parra.