Middlesbrough release former Birmingham City midfielder as he prepares 'to pursue a career elsewhere'

Northern Irish midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce has left Middlesbrough after terminating his contract with the club by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old from Belfast joined Boro from Birmingham City in January 2022, and scored on his debut for the club in a dramatic FA Cup win over Mansfield Town 12 months ago. However, he has failed to kick on at the Riverside Stadium, making just four senior appearances.

A club statement confirmed: “The club has terminated the contract of Caolan Boyd-Munce by mutual consent. The cancellation will enable the Northern Ireland U21 international the opportunity to pursue a career elsewhere.

“Caolan, who scored on his Boro debut in the FA Cup at Mansfield Town last season, has made just four senior appearances since joining the club 12 months ago. Caolan departs with the best wishes of all at MFC.”

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Middlesbrough player Caolan Boyd-Munce in action during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Middlesbrough and Barnsley at Riverside Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)