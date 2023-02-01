Middlesbrough release former Birmingham City midfielder as he prepares 'to pursue a career elsewhere'

The 23-year-old from Belfast joined Boro from Birmingham City in January 2022, and scored on his debut for the club in a dramatic FA Cup win over Mansfield Town 12 months ago. However, he has failed to kick on at the Riverside Stadium, making just four senior appearances.
A club statement confirmed: “The club has terminated the contract of Caolan Boyd-Munce by mutual consent. The cancellation will enable the Northern Ireland U21 international the opportunity to pursue a career elsewhere.
“Caolan, who scored on his Boro debut in the FA Cup at Mansfield Town last season, has made just four senior appearances since joining the club 12 months ago. Caolan departs with the best wishes of all at MFC.”
Now a free agent, Boyd-Munce can agree a deal at a new club outside of the transfer window. Munce has represented Northern Ireland at youth level and was called up to the senior squad in March 2022 but has yet to make his debut.