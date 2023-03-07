Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday lead the Yorkshire line - Team of the Week

SIX clubs are represented in our first Yorkshire Post Team of the Week for March - the start of the business end of the season for a number of our teams.

Rotherham United take pride of place with three nominations with two apiece for Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Middlesbrough. Here's the latest XI in a 3-4-3 formation. And who gets the manager vote?

Goalkeeper – Karl Darlow (Hull City): Just gets the nod ahead of Doncaster's Jonathan Mitchell. The loanee showed his prowess with a series of outstanding saves to thwart a good West Brom side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence – Brad Halliday (Bradford City): Showing some real consistency at present and was an outlet down the right for City and attentive in his defensive work as Mark Hughes's side claimed a fifth win in six League Two games.

.

Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday): One of a number of Owls players who have displayed their 'they shall not pass' credentials in a marvellous unbeaten run. Helped Wednesday register an incredible 20th clean sheet in 33 League One matches as Darren Moore's side marched on against Peterborough United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers): Rock-solid and redoubtable with the central defender putting gloss on his recent new contract with a commanding display at Stockport.

Midfield – Tariqe Fosu (Rotherham United): A big threat to QPR all game on Saturday and again showed firm evidence of just why he has been such an uplifting loan signing for Matt Taylor's side.

Aaron Ramsey (Middlesbrough): Truly announced himself to Boro punters by winning a penalty and scoring two coolly-taken goals in a rampant showing against Reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday): Wonderfully consistent of late, Vaulks was the unsung heartbeat once again for Wednesday. Proving a very good signing.

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United): Followed up his immense showing against Swansea with another very accomplished display against Rangers. Set up one goal and was a menace all afternoon.

Forwards – Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City): Excelled on his first league start since September and crowned a strong display with his first goal in City colours, a powerful drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough): Enjoying a dream of a season, Akpom became the first Boro player to score 20 goals at league level since Bernie Slaven's feats in 1989-90 with a double against Reading. In the form of his life.

Jordan Hugill (Rotherham United): Handed the captain's armband, Hugill led from the front and scored his first goals of his Millers career into the bargain. Really encouraging.