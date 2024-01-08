Blackpool have signed Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

The defender started each of Middlesbrough’s first two league fixtures this season, but has not featured in the Championship since. The 25-year-old did appear as a substitute in the recent FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa but has now been allowed to depart temporarily.

He has linked up with a Blackpool side with their sights set on a return to the Championship and currently among the play-offs chasing pack in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coulson said: "This is a great move and I'm delighted to be here. I think this move is right for me for a number of reasons. I want to play football and play for a good team who are fighting at the top end of the division.

Middlesbrough have allowed Hayden Coulson to join Blackpool on loan until the end of the season. Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

"I spoke to the gaffer at length and it seemed to fit really well with everything he was telling me about the Club and the group here. I'm looking forward to being here and can't wait to get started."

Coulson has previously had loan spells away from the Riverside at St Mirren, Cambridge United, Ipswich Town, Peterborough United and Aberdeen.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley added: “Hayden joins us with good experience across both the EFL and Scottish Premiership, and we’re pleased to welcome him here to Blackpool.