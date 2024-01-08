Middlesbrough sanction departure of academy product as Blackpool swoop to strike loan deal
The defender started each of Middlesbrough’s first two league fixtures this season, but has not featured in the Championship since. The 25-year-old did appear as a substitute in the recent FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa but has now been allowed to depart temporarily.
He has linked up with a Blackpool side with their sights set on a return to the Championship and currently among the play-offs chasing pack in League One.
Coulson said: "This is a great move and I'm delighted to be here. I think this move is right for me for a number of reasons. I want to play football and play for a good team who are fighting at the top end of the division.
"I spoke to the gaffer at length and it seemed to fit really well with everything he was telling me about the Club and the group here. I'm looking forward to being here and can't wait to get started."
Coulson has previously had loan spells away from the Riverside at St Mirren, Cambridge United, Ipswich Town, Peterborough United and Aberdeen.
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley added: “Hayden joins us with good experience across both the EFL and Scottish Premiership, and we’re pleased to welcome him here to Blackpool.
“We believe he will be a quality addition to our squad for the second half of the season and brings us a good balance on the left hand side of the pitch.”