MOVEMENT aplenty - at the top and bottom - in our final Yorkshire Post Power Rankings update of March as thoughts turn to the run-in.

With it being the international break, some teams weren’t in action at the weekend, so we’ve placed teams this time around based on the last two weeks of action. Here are the latest Yorkshire standings – with new leaders, no less.

1: Middlesbrough WLWWDW (+2) – Held their nerve to emphatically see off Preston with an eighth Championship triumph in nine on home soil at Fortress Riverside, where they have not seen their colours lowered in 11 league games. Boro have won 12 out of 15 league matches since Christmas.

2: Barnsley DWWWWL (=) – The Reds became the side to break Sheffield Wednesday's epic unbeaten sequence with a fine 4-2 midweek win which inflicted a first league loss upon the Owls in 24 League One games since October 4. Everything was looking rosy. But.… they came bang down to earth with a bump by way of a midweek loss at Exeter, their first in 13 League One matches to stymie their surge towards the automatic promotion.

TOP DOGS: Middlesbrough have not seen their colours lowered at home in 11 league games and have won 12 out of 15 league matches since Christmas.

3: Sheffield United WLWLWW (+3) – Just when a few questions were starting to be asked - and with Boro lurking - the Blades have secured key away wins over Sunderland and Reading and booked themselves a place at Wembley into the bargain in the FA Cup.

4: Bradford City WWDDDD (=) – Glass half-full or half-empty? Seven unbeaten, yes, but City have dropped points by virtue of four successive draws. They have drawn eight games on home terrain this term, it's the second-highest number in League Two and helps to explain why they are in the play-offs and not the top three. City have the 11st best home form in the division. Their away form is the best.

5: Harrogate Town LDDWLW (+3) – The Sulphurites have lost once in their last five games and on just two occasions in their last nine matches. That will be enough for them to remain in the EFL come season's end if it continues.

6: Leeds United LWLLDW (+4) – Chipping away and Javi Gracia's return of two wins in four league matches is pretty handy, all things considered. A few Premier League three-pointers in a key April which includes home games with Palace, Forest and Leicester and Bournemouth and Leeds should be okay.

Sheffield United's George Baldock celebrates after the final whistle of the Emirates FA Cup quarter final match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Nigel French/PA

7: Sheffield Wednesday WWDLLD (-6) – Experiencing their worst run of the season at an ill-timed juncture. Without a win in four matches and only saved from a third straight defeat in a row at third-row level for the first time since February 2012 with a late leveller at Cheltenham - three days on from a shock loss at nearby Forest Green.

Really need to beat Lincoln City on Saturday to reaffirm their top-two credentials.

8: Rotherham United LWDWLL (-3) – Worrying times again for the Millers, who looked to be saved by the weather last weekend. The international break looks to be well timed after successive Championship losses and a poor first-half against Cardiff.

9: Huddersfield Town LLDLDW (+2) – Signs of life. A coupon-busting success at Millwall was Town's first away on the road since Boxing Day. A couple more such results on the resumption after international business and the 'Great Escape' could be on.

MOVING ON UP: Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal against Wolves - the Whites are showing positive signs in their battle to beat the drop. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

10: Hull City DLWDLD (-3) – With one win in eight, the break also appears timely for City, who have not won on their travels since the start of January.

11: Doncaster Rovers LDLWLD (-2) – For the third year in a row, Rovers' season is petering out. Rovers, who have won once in eight matches, are out of the play-off picture and ranked 22nd in League Two's latest six-match guide. Supporters are frustrated, all is not well behind the scenes and form is lousy.