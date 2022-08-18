Middlesbrough target Jacob Greaves signs new long-term contract at Hull City
Hull City have announced that sought-after defender Jacob Greaves has penned a new four-year contract with the club.
The deal will likely put an end to any interest from Middlesbrough, who saw a £5m bid rejected for the player earlier this month.
Greaves, 21, came through the academy at Hull and will remain at the club until the summer of 2026. There is also the option for the club to trigger a one-year extension.
A club statement confirmed: “Hull City are delighted to announce that defender Jacob Greaves has penned a new long-term contract with the club.”
It continued: “Son of former Tiger Mark Greaves, Jacob progressed through the club’s academy system starting at eight years old.
"Signing his first professional contract in April 2019, the former Under-18s captain had a successful loan at League Two with Cheltenham Town before making his senior Tigers’ debut against Leicester City Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.
“Featuring 41 times in his debut campaign, Greaves helped the Tigers win the League One title as he was named the club’s Young Player of the Year.
“He made the step up last season to the Championship with relative ease and featured in every minute of the Tigers’ 46 league matches.
"His performances helped guide the team to Championship safety and earned him the club’s Young Player of the Award for a second successive season.
“Appearing in all five of the Tigers’ matches this season, the 21-year-old was named vice-captain ahead of the 2022-23 season.”
Ahead of Hull’s clash with Norwich City last weekend, head coach Shota Arveladze was relaxed about Greaves’s future, despite the interest from Championship rivals.
It is another fine piece of business from the Tigers who have already made numerous new signings this summer.