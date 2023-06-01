All Sections
Middlesbrough's most valuable players - here's where Chuba Akpom, Dael Fry, Hayden Hackney, Darragh Lenihan and more rank

Middlesbrough’s 2022/23 season ended in heartbreak but attentions will already be turning to the next campaign.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

The period for wound-licking is a short one in football and Michael Carrick will soon be preparing his side for another gruelling 46-game season. If the club are to once again compete at the right end of the Championship, holding on to key players could prove crucial.

Using Transfermarkt’s estimated market values, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of Middlesbrough’s 1 most valuable players.

Value: €2m

1. 11. Hayden Hackney

Value: €2m Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Value: €2m

2. 10. Anfernee Dijksteel

Value: €2m Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Value: €2m

3. 9. Dan Barlaser

Value: €2m Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Value: €3m

4. 8. Isaiah Jones

Value: €3m Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

