Milestone Oakwell win is ugly, fiery but gratefully received by high-flying Barnsley FC

ON THE last occasion that Barnsley won eight successive home league fixtures in the same season, Anthony Eden was in the early weeks of his tenure as Prime Minister and Duncan Edwards had just become England's youngest full international.

Plenty has changed since April 1955, but in the present, Barnsley's form on fertile Oakwell ground is also eye-catching and wonderfully reassuring in its consistency.

Among the eight victories, this latest win was probably the most scratchy on a bothersome, messy occasion at times which will not live particularly long in the memory.

It was a day which saw opening goalscorer Nicky Cadden controversially receive his marching orders for a 74th-minute challenge on Killian Phillips on an edgy afternoon which was not the easiest to officiate for referee Geoff Eltringham, who lost control of it late on in fairness.

Barnsley's first goalscorer Nicky Cadden, who was later sent off, is mobbed by Adam Phillips and Luca Connell after scoring against Shrewsbury. Picture: Steve Riding.

Testament to its fractious nature was reinforced by nine minutes of stoppage time with visiting striker Ryan Bowman dismissed in the ninth and final one as emotions spilled over, for the second time between these two in 22-23.

In the first minute of added-on time, a header from Phillips reduced the arrears to gave Shrewsbury a slither of hope. Barnsley saw it out with tempers again flaring after the final whistle as several visiting players confronted Bobby Thomas.

For Barnsley, another three points was the main substantive on a day which saw fellow top-two contenders Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town - still to visit Oakwell - slip up.

On a day when the Easter Monday weather was truly all over the place, with sunshine interspersed with teeming rain at frequent various interludes, Barnsley showed they are a team for all seasons.

There are different ways to win. Three points is all that matters, more especially in April. On the corresponding day last year, the Reds were all but consigned to relegation after a defeat to Peterborough. Here the mood was more positive.

After quick-fire goals in the run-up to half-time from Cadden and Devante Cole, who scored for the seventh time in six home fixtures with his goal arriving with a bit of an inevitable air, it looked routine.

The shame was that Cadden saw red and he will now miss a reunion with old club Forest Green.

In comparison to some of their stylish and swashbuckling recent home displays, this was scrappy and not so straightforward early on.

Good sides don’t panic, they persist and that’s what Barnsley did. They also share the goals around, a club record 22 players have netted in all competitions so far this term.

When football did break out, the Reds had the better of it.

Crucially, they finished the first half like a side in good order on home soil and their half-time beverage was accompanied by a warming feeling by way of two quick goals. It proved enough with Shrewsbury turning it into a second-half fight.

In keeping with the opening 45 minutes, both goals were not particularly attractive, yet it matters not a jot at this stage of proceedings.

The first was credited to Cadden, whose dangerous low cross evaded Cole, but also ex-Doncaster Rovers keeper Marko Marosi, crucially.

Shrewsbury struggled as the half went on - and needed the half-time whistle. It didn’t come fast enough.

Before Eltringham called time, the hosts doubled their money when Marosi spilled Liam Kitching’s long-ranger and Cole gobbled up the rebound.

The visitors had put themselves about for most of the first half and possessed an industry that you associate with a Steve Cotterill side, but eventually got worn down.

An early flowing move ended with Cole going close with a cheeky backheel. Barnsley did not hit their slick levels, but built a nice head of steam ahead of the break.

Herbie Kane’s low shot tested Marosi, while only a desperate last-ditch block got in the way of Adam Phillips’ scorching low volley.

There was no clemency or let-up from the hosts, with chairman Neerav Parekh among those in attendance after jetting over from India.

Handed a start ahead of James Norwood, Max Watters went solo and brought a reaction save from Marosi soon after the resumption before somehow failing to convert after lobbing the ball over Marosi, with defender Tom Flanagan bundling clear in unorthodox fashion.

The half proved an exercise in game management, more especially after Cadden's dismissal as players converged. Not for the first time.

Phillips's made it nervy. But the Reds held out amid the rancour.

Barnsley: Isted; B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching; Williams, A Phillips (Benson 64), Connell (L Thomas 81), Kane (Larkeche 90), Cadden; Watters (Norwood 65), Cole (Russell 80). Substitutes unused: Collins, Tedic.

Shrewsbury Town: Marosi; Pennington, Dunkley, Flanagan; Moore (Bloxham 79), Winchester (Bennett 45), Leahy, Shipley; K Phillips; Street, Bowman. Subs unused: Burgoyne, Craig, Barlow, Hutchings.