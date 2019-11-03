Millers chief Paul Warne full of praise as Rotherham United thump Gillingham

BUOYANT Rotherham boss Paul Warne saluted his impressive side as they put Gillingham to the sword.

Matt Crooks bagged a brace and Michael Smith was also on target as the ruthless Millers hit the Gills for a hat-trick of goals.

And the on-song South Yorkshire outfit could have won by more if Smith had tucked away a first-half penalty which was saved.

“We were really good,” praised Warne, whose team have won their last three away matches in a row.

“We’re in good away form. I thought Gillingham put us under some pressure in the second half as we expected.

“Overall, I’m really proud of my group. My kit man, Steve McVann, who is a top man, is leaving, so I asked the lads before the game to give him a performance because it is his last game.

“I asked them to give him a performance to make him proud and they did so.”

Skipper Richard Wood was fouled by Connor Ogilvie but Smith saw his penalty saved by keeper Jack Bonham.

But he soon made amends with a sweet strike for the opener and then it was the Crooks show as he made it four goals in three games.

The midfielder curled a sweet strike over Bonham and then slotted into a corner after the Gills were caught sleeping at the death.

“I asked the defenders to stand up and be counted and my goalkeeper was excellent and whenever there was a bit of pressure we dealt with it well,” added Warne.

Gillingham: Bonham, O’Keefe, Ehmer, Ogilvie, Hanlan, Charles-Cook (Lee 67), Jones, Byrne, Jakubiak (Ndjoli 67), O’Connor, Tucker (Marshall 76). Unused substitutes: Royce, Hodson, Mandron, Pringle.

Rotherham United: Iversen, Jones, Wood, Ihiekwe, Mattock (Ladapo 88), Ogbene (Olosunde 70), Lindsay, Wiles, Clarke (Morris 45), Crooks, Smith. Unused substitutes: Price, Barlaser, Lamy, Hastie.

Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon)