Millwall 2 Hull City 2: Nigel Adkins content with point as just reward

Nigel Adkins was celebrating his one-year anniversary as Hull City and, unsurprisingly, was the happier of the two managers at the final whistle at The Den.

A result that did little to help either side’s hopes of pulling away from the relegation zone began with Kamil Grosicki slipping his marker and lashing in an early goal for Hull.

But Millwall striker Lee Gregory headed home an equaliser midway through the first half and, after two Lions chances had been cleared off the line, Aiden O’Brien fired the hosts in front from the edge of the box in the 54th minute.

Hull levelled on 73 minutes as Jordy de Wijs headed Jarrod Bowen’s corner back across goal and captain Markus Henriksen nodded in at the back post.

The Tigers battled gamely and Adkins reserving particular praise for 18-year-old full-back Brandon Fleming.

“It’s a good point away from home,” said Adkins. “Millwall is always a challenging place to come to and we knew that before the game.

“It was going to be a big ask, especially when we had young Brandon Fleming making his [league] debut at left-back.

“He’s from the academy system. We’ve had a lot of injuries, I played him and I thought he was superb – he did really, really well. We got off to a good start with Kamil Grosicki on the counter attack – it was a really good goal. Then from our point of view it was a poor goal for the equaliser. We’ve got to stop the cross coming in.

“[In the second half] they pinned us back and it was really challenging. They’ve scored and we’ve had to hang in there, make a little change and it was a good goal from the corner from Henriksen after the first header from de Wijs.”

Millwall: Archer, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Meredith, Jed Wallace, Leonard, Tunnicliffe, O’Brien (Ferguson 78), Morison (Elliott 78), Gregory. Unused substitutes: McLaughlin, Amos, Karacan, Murray Wallace, Skalak.

Hull City: Marshall, Kane, Elphick, De Wijs (Mazuch 80), Fleming, Bowen, Henriksen, Batty (Martin 70), Irvine, Grosicki (Stewart 84), Campbell. Unused substitutes: Dicko, Long, Keane, Ritson.

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire).