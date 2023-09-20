Millwall 3 Rotherham United 0: 'We’re just too easy to play through and to score against'

Zian Flemming put on a stellar performance as Millwall cruised to a 3-0 victory over Rotherham at The Den.

Ryan Longman opened Millwall’s account in the 27th minute when he cut inside and fired a wonder strike from 25 yards.

Flemming, who was left out of The Lions’ starting line-up in their 3-0 defeat to Leeds on Sunday, returned and doubled his side’s tally in the 58th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millwall finished off a convincing display with a Tom Bradshaw goal as he pounced on a deflected long-range strike to make it 3-0 in second-half stoppage time.

Tom Bradshaw of Millwall (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Rotherham United at The Den on September 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The home side started brightly as former Millers loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy whipped in a dangerous ball into the box in the 15th minute, but it could only find former Millwall man Fred Onyedinma as Viktor Johansson, inset, remained untested.

Bradshaw had a promising chance in the 26th minute when the ball fell to him outside the box, but the forward struck high and wide.

Millwall found the breakthrough just a minute later as Allan Campbell found fellow loanee Longman in space on the edge of the box, who cut inside and fired a stunning strike past Johansson into the top right corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham struggled to string any real passes together, but managed half a chance when Sam Clucas found Onyedinma in the box, only to head wide.

Rotherham looked to grab an early equaliser after the break, with Onyedinma proving a threat once again when he curled the ball past Bartosz Białkowski in the 49th minute, but the flag immediately went up for offside.

Flemming doubled the Lions’ lead in the 58th minute with a punishing left-footed strike from inside the box.

Bradshaw, who scored twice in this fixture last season, made it 3-0 in the third minute of stoppage time when the ball fell to him in the penalty area following a deflected long-range effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Taylor rued defensive errors and admitted Rotherham have come second best all too often in the Championship so far, registering just four points from seven games.

Since a 1-0 win in 2014, Rotherham have failed to score a single goal in any of their subsequent trips to The Den and Millers boss Taylor rued his side’s inability to match Millwall’s strength.

Taylor said: “We weren’t where we needed to be to stand up to Millwall’s style. It was similar to the weekend really where we’re second best too often I’m afraid.

“We’ve got a problem with physicality; I have to start with my backline in relation to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking for solutions, we didn’t quite have the glue to stick certain units together.

“I was actually quite pleased to get in at half-time at 1-0, despite a really good strike to go behind to.

“We tried to change a few things and in the second half, we started the brighter but that second goal is unfortunately where we are at the moment, it kind of came out of nothing, not an outstanding attack.