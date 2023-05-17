MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has spoken about the future of Barnsley loanee Callum Styles and says that any potential permanent move for the midfielder will depend on the intentions and demands of the Oakwell outfit.

The Hungary international left the Reds on a season-long loan at the end of the summer transfer window in 2022.

An agreement was struck on deadline day, but only after Styles penned a new deal at Barnsley until 2025. There is understood to be a release fee inserted in the 23-year-old's deal.

The former Bury player featured 22 times for the Lions last term in a season interrupted by an injury which kept him out for three months.

Callum Styles. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Speaking to the South London Press, Lions chief Rowett said: “First and foremost, he is not our player, so of course there is going to be an element of what his parent club want to do.

“It is going to depend on his parent club’s intentions and any sort of valuation on the player. That’s probably as far as I can go (on the subject of Styles).

“He’s a good player and definitely one you’d look at for the long term, whether that is financially viable is out of my hands.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Stylesy. I’m probably a little bit disappointed that I couldn’t work with him for the whole season and really try and see his full potential.

"Stylesy has had a bit of a broken season because of the main injury after Christmas. We were just starting to see him have a good effect on the team before that in different positions – central midfield, a little wider and coming in and as a left wing-back.