MILLWALL remain keen on a permanent move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles - but the Oakwell outfit will have to reduce their demands regarding the fee for any prospect of the deal to happen.

Styles is also a reported target of Watford, managed by ex-Reds head coach Valerien Ismael.

The Hungary international left the Reds on a season-long loan at the end of last year's summer transfer window.

An agreement was struck on deadline day, but only after Styles penning a new deal at the club until 2025. There is a release fee inserted in the 23-year-old's deal.

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, whose future remains up in the air. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The former Bury player featured 22 times for the Lions last term in a season interrupted by an injury which kept Styles out for three months.

If no move transpires in the days ahead, then Styles will remain to pre-season training with Barnsley, but the player is keen to continue his career in the Championship at the stage of his career and not feature in League One.

Speaking to the South London Press, Rowett said: “The release clause is quite high.

“Stylesy had a little bit of missed playing time through injury, which was no fault of his own. We didn’t feel it was the right time to try and pursue that one.