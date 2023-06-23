Styles is also a reported target of Watford, managed by ex-Reds head coach Valerien Ismael.
The Hungary international left the Reds on a season-long loan at the end of last year's summer transfer window.
An agreement was struck on deadline day, but only after Styles penning a new deal at the club until 2025. There is a release fee inserted in the 23-year-old's deal.
The former Bury player featured 22 times for the Lions last term in a season interrupted by an injury which kept Styles out for three months.
If no move transpires in the days ahead, then Styles will remain to pre-season training with Barnsley, but the player is keen to continue his career in the Championship at the stage of his career and not feature in League One.
Speaking to the South London Press, Rowett said: “The release clause is quite high.
“Stylesy had a little bit of missed playing time through injury, which was no fault of his own. We didn’t feel it was the right time to try and pursue that one.
“But he is a player that we would be interested in, at the right level. He’s Barnsley’s player and what they want to do could be completely different to what one or two other clubs want to do – that’s their prerogative.”