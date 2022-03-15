Millwall suffer fresh injury blows ahead of Huddersfield Town visit

Midfielder Evans was an unused substitute for the 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday - due to a calf problem - and scans have confirmed a strain which is set to keep him out until after the international break.

Centre-back Shaun Hutchinson has suffered a setback in his own rehabilitation from a calf problem which has ruled him out of the past three matches.

Midfielder Sheyi Ojo (ankle), forward Tom Bradshaw (knee) and Ryan Leonard (ankle) are all closing in on a return, but Luke Freeman and Oliver Burke are still unavailable due to hamstring issues.

Promotion-chasing Huddersfield have a doubt over midfielder Carel Eiting ahead of the trip to south London. The Dutchman has not been involved in full training this week as he manages a troublesome cut on his foot.

Defender Levi Colwill came off the bench for the closing stages of the 2-2 draw at West Brom last Friday night after recovering from illness, so should be involved again.

Midfielder Alex Vallejo continues his own fitness work following a knee problem, while winger Rolando Aarons (knee) and goalkeeper Ryan Schofield (shoulder) are longer-term absentees.