Barnsley have seven games remaining to stave off the drop and as it stands, only a miraculous set of events will save their season.

The 36-year-old’s future will be addressed once the Reds know which league they will be playing in next season.

A clause is included in Asbaghi’s contract which could be invoked if relegation is confirmed.

Down but not out: Barnsley FC boss Poya Asbaghi still hopeful he can turn the club’s fortunes around. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

He said: “We are pretty transparent and at the end, of course we will have discussions. The club will have its say and I will have my say.

“I don’t think there is a scenario where if one of us is hesitating, we will go forward. It will be mutual.

“But I have had so much focus on the games that I have not had the time to reflect honestly on what I feel or want (yet).”

Despite a challenging time in the Championship, the Swedish-Iranian insists that his overall experiences in English football have been positive.

He added: “I like the atmosphere and passion of the fans.

“You watch the games and people who discuss football here, it is impressive. Children, fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers. Football affects all the members in a family, even grandparents. You don’t really see that where I am from.

“Football can influence a lot of people in Sweden, but you don’t see grandmothers going to support football. That is really charming and I like what a football game can bring.

“It has not only been challenging here, but joyful.”

Cauley Woodrow is due to return to full training on Monday and may be involved over the Easter programme.

On being guided by the player, out since mid-December following knee surgery, Asbaghi added: “Definitely. He’s made his first appearance in training. It was not full or tough training. But it was his first time he’s been involved in an exercise with other players since he got injured.

“He wanted to do more, but we stopped him. It promises a lot and the attitude is there.

“Let’s see how he reacts and then when we come back after Millwall in terms of how much we can progress his training next week.