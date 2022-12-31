Millwall v Rotherham United: Matt Taylor admits 'Some players are a little bit low' as they head to the Lions' Den

Matt Taylor is looking to give his Rotherham United players the belief they can end a miserable Christmas with victory at Millwall on Sunday.

Thursday's 2-0 loss at Huddersfield Town after a Boxing Day draw with Stoke City was damaging on many levels.

First was the manner of it, with manager Taylor speaking about his team "not being up to the level required" at times.

Then there was the opposition, giving a much-needed lift to the Terriers, literally and in terms of morale as they came off the bottom of the Championship to within two points of the Millers.

CONVERNS: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor

And there were injuries too, Tom Eaves going off in the first half and Chiedozie Ogbene and Cohen Bramall forced to limp on after Rotherham had not used all their substitutes, but their three in-game windows for making changes.

"Chieo rolled his ankle and Cohen's got an Achilles issue on the back of Tom's departure early on and the injuries we had going into the game,” said Taylor.

"We'll have to assess the group and put a fit group out first and foremost, ones who can run around for 90-plus moments."

The Millers have been sucked into a relegation battle.

"People tell me a Rotherham group are always a bit short at this level but we're trying to bridge that gap and get them to believe as much as anything else," said Taylor.

"We got into good positions at times on Thursday but our box entries and deliveries were so, so poor it didn't really materialise into chances bar Jamie Lindsay's and Hak's (Hakeem Odoffin's) header.

"Some players are a little bit low. There's scope to improve their game and they'll do that off each other.

"We need the window to open and to bring some bodies in."

Some will leave too, Taylor hinting Brooke Norton-Cuffy could follow fellow loanee Scott High in returning to his parent club.

High cut short his stay from Huddersfield after just one league start.

Norton-Cuffy has been much more involved since joining from Arsenal, but has started only four of the last 10 matches. He appears to have dropped behind the fit-again Peter Kioso and central defender Wes Harding in the pecking order at right wing-back.

"That'll be down to Brooke and Arsenal," said Taylor. "We're happy with Brooke.

