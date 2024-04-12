Mixed Doncaster Rovers injury news as striker's season is over but winger could yet return after injury nightmare

But McCann has not yet ruled out Jon Taylor making only his sixth appearance of another injury-plagued season after the winger returned to training this week.

Biamou tore his hamstring in Saturday's 3-0 win at Morecambe and the 33-year-old will not play or the remainder of his short-term contract.

"We won't see Max again for the rest of the season, unfortunately," said McCann. "(It's) a bit of a decent tear in his hamstring, which is probably going to keep him out for 10 to 12 weeks.

"It's really unfortunate because we had him in a good place physically. We worked hard to get him up to a place where he could affect the team and he scored some goals and set a few goals up but unfortunately the run which set Tommy Rowe up at Morecambe has caused him issues.

"Unfortunately he's got a bit of a road to recovery."

When he joined as a free agent on deadline day, Biamou, who scored at Swindon Town and Crawley Town, signed a contract until the end of the season.

When asked if he could be offered another, manager McCann replied: "I haven't thought about that. My focus has only been on the run-in, game by game. I've not had a conversation with Max, we've only just found out the news.

JUGGLING: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

"It's disappointing for him because he's certainly made an impact since he's been here.

"He's been, a little bit like Jon, very unfortunate with injuries over the last two to three years.

"It's not great, it's not nice to see but it is what it is. I'm sure he'll come back strongly from it."

Former Rotherham United player Taylor has started just five league games since March 2021.

"He's only had two or three days to train fully and he's been out for quite a bit of time but it's the best he's been," said McCann. "He's eventualy got to the bottom of his problems and that will put Jon in a good place for the rest of his career. He deserves it because he's had such bad luck with injuries, he just wants to crack on."

More immediately, McCann has to decide whether to reinstate Tom Anderson after a three-game suspension. Anderson formed a good partnership with fellow veteran centre-back Richard Wood before his red card at Crawley, but Jospeh Oluwu has deputised impressively.

"We're always juggling between who we pick," said McCann. "It's a good scenario for us to have. Everyone's ready to go and training well so it's a nice conundrum to have, players coming back from suspension, like Tom, and from injury.

"There's one or two extra bodies on the grass, Jon Taylor's been training. It's been a nice place to be over the last two or three days, everybody out on the pitches with the sun shining and looking forward to the next game now."

Rovers are looking for an eighth consecutive league win to keep the pressure on as they make a late run for the League Two play-offs.