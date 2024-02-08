The midfield duo missed last weekend’s big derby win over Sheffield Wednesday through illness, but are available for the game on the south coast.

Top-scorer Michal Helik, who missed the 4-0 victory over the Owls with injury, will be assessed on Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Town must make do without recent signing Rhys Healey, who will be out for the ‘next couple of weeks’ after coming off with a groin problem against Wednesday.

Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Jon Worthington

Better news sees fellow winter window striking recruit Bojan Radulovic available, despite also being substituted with an issue in the second half of last week’s match.

Danny Ward trained for the first time after his recent injury issue on Friday, but Saturday’s game comes too soon.

On Rudoni and Kasumu, Worthington said: “They are well, fit and good to go, which is a massive boost for the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rhys is out, he has unfortunately got a groin injury and will definitely miss the game. Bojan is good to go.

"I am not sure exactly on timescale (with Healey), but he’s definitely not going to be with us in the next couple of weeks.

"Helik is close and we will keep a close eye on him with the game in mind. We’ll see where he’s at come Saturday morning.

"Danny trained for the first time fully today and that’s a massive positive back having him back in the squad. I think we are all aware having him back in the squad is a big positive, but the game probably comes too soon for this weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Worthington says there are no fresh updates regarding the managerial situation as far as he is aware, with his sole concern being on Saturday’s game.

Speculation continues to surround the vacant full-time post, with former Barnsley boss Michael Duff among those prominently linked with the position, alongside the likes of ex-Sheffield United and Leeds United chief Paul Heckingbottom.

Worthington added: “Like I said straight from the start, it was game by game. My focus is just on Southampton and I have been really well supported from Mark (Cartwright), Jake (Edwards) and above and they are giving me their full backing for the game on Saturday and we will look no further than that, really.

"We’ve had regular conversations in general about the squad and game. They are under way with that (management) process and to be honest, I will leave them to that and focus on helping the team and squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Worthington says that the club will support Kian Harratt following the news he has been suspended from football for four months due to betting offences.