Warren O’Hora’s unusual own goal was enough for Harrogate Town to secure a 1-0 win at MK Dons.

Warren O'Hora scored a bizarre own goal. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray’s clearance struck the unfortunate O’Hora and flew in four minutes before the break to settle the first-ever league meeting between the two sides.

The hosts applied early pressure and Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley made two fine stops to deny Mo Eisa inside the first 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxley was called upon once again to keep out Daniel Harvie’s strike from range, but the visitors soon began to create chances of their own, with MacGillivray keeping out Sam Folarin before pulling off an even better stop to deny Kayne Ramsay.

Harrogate took the lead in bizarre style and the Dons struggled to create chances in the second half, with Harvie and Jack Payne missing the target with efforts from outside the box.