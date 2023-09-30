All Sections
MK Dons 0 Harrogate Town 1: Warren O’Hora’s bizarre own goal earns Sulphurites the points

Warren O’Hora’s unusual own goal was enough for Harrogate Town to secure a 1-0 win at MK Dons.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 30th Sep 2023, 17:57 BST
Warren O'Hora scored a bizarre own goal. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesWarren O'Hora scored a bizarre own goal. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray’s clearance struck the unfortunate O’Hora and flew in four minutes before the break to settle the first-ever league meeting between the two sides.

The hosts applied early pressure and Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley made two fine stops to deny Mo Eisa inside the first 10 minutes.

Oxley was called upon once again to keep out Daniel Harvie’s strike from range, but the visitors soon began to create chances of their own, with MacGillivray keeping out Sam Folarin before pulling off an even better stop to deny Kayne Ramsay.

Harrogate took the lead in bizarre style and the Dons struggled to create chances in the second half, with Harvie and Jack Payne missing the target with efforts from outside the box.

Matty Daly’s deflected effort was saved at the other end as Harrogate held on to record back-to-back wins, while the hosts are now without a victory in five league matches.

