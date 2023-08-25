DONCASTER ROVERS have crawled out of the blocks in League Two this season.

The beginning of the new campaign was eagerly anticipated by supporters, who had seen the squad that flattered to deceive for so much of last season undergo a summer transformation.

Doncaster are one of two sides in the division yet to pick up a win – but McCann is not hitting the panic button.

Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers have had a difficult start to the season. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Speaking ahead of the trip to Milton Keynes Dons, he said: “We haven't got going yet, which is clear to see, particularly in the league. It's been a disappointing start for us but we know it's a long, long season. There's going to be dips when we don't win.

"For us, we're having that dip right at the start of the season. What it does do, it shows a real unity within the group when you're losing games like we have done in the league.

"We can see that togetherness in the group and all we can do is focus on what we do on the training ground, how we improve the team, how we keep going in the league, and focusing more on that performance and making sure we can get that right.”

The mood among the fanbase has not been helped by injuries that have left McCann deprived of numerous key players.

He has revealed the conditions of Ben Close and Kyle Hurst are improving but neither will feature at Stadium MK.

He said: “They need a good week's training really before we think about having them back in with the group as of yet. They are where they are.