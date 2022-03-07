Another round of EFL Championship fixtures is in the books a new week gets underway with a fresh batch of transfer news doing the rounds.

Huddersfield Town’s promotion push continued at the weekend with an impressive 3-0 home win against Peterborough United on Friday night.

Daniel Sinani opened the scoring early on and a double from Tom Lees secured the three points for the Terriers.

Hull City were then in action on Saturday where they lost 2-0 at home to West Brom and Barnsley went down by the scoreline at relegation rivals Derby County.

The Tykes return to league action tomorrow night when they welcome Stoke City.

Before that, all eyes turn to the FA Cup tonight as Huddersfield Town face Nottingham Forest in an all Championship tie for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Terriers boss Carlos Corberan said: “We know it is going to be a difficult challenge, but every time you make steps in the history of one very big club who won this cup 100 years ago, it shows how important we are working. It increases our determination to play at the highest level we can.

“Every time you are on the pitch, you want to give the best as a team and compete to try and win the game.

“With one difference, in the cup competitions, it is all or nothing.

“As soon as you don’t compete, you don’t have another opportunity. You don’t get three points, it is all or nothing. We know we need to work very hard to progress.”

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Rovers' January signing on crutches Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says January loan signing Deyo Zeefuik "can't put his foot on the ground" and is on crutches after picking up an injury in the loss to Fulham (The 72)

2. Celtic will keep tabs on Semenyo despite £20m price tag Celtic will continue to keep tabs on transfer target Antoine Semenyo despite Bristol City pricing the Scottish club out of the market with a £20m fee wanted (GiveMeSport)

3. Leeds eye Red Devils youngster Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United midfielder James Garner. The 20-year-old is currently enjoying a brilliant loan spell with Nottingham Forest. (The Sun)

4. Obafemi deserves Ireland call up Michael Obafemi's impressive form for Swansea City this season is deserving of a recall to the the Ireland men's international side (Balls.IE)