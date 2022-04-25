A handful of midweek matches will proceed the penultimate round of EFL Championship fixtures this weekend as the season approaches its climax and clubs continue to plot for the summer transfer window.

With the climax of the 2021/22 seasons almost upon us it is just Huddersfield Town who still have something to play for in the coming games.

The Terriers have secured a spot in the play-offs as a minimum reward for their efforts this season but could still overtake Bournemouth to finish second and earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.

However, the Cherries are currently two points better off and have two games in hand.

It’s a different story at the opposite end of the table and Barnsley will be playing in League 1 next season.

Their 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield at the weekend has condemned them to relegation and the club have since made the decision to sack manager Poya Asbaghi.

As for Hull City, they have been safe from relegation but unable to hold higher ambitions for some time now as the Tigers continue to count the days till the transfer window opens and they can start building for next season under Shota Arveladze.

Away from the action on the pitch there is plenty going on across the division as clubs prepare for the summer transfer window.

Here are the latest transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Swansea sack sporting director Swansea City have sacked sporting director Mark Allen after just eight months in the job and are searching for a replacement (FLW via The Telegraph's John Percy)

2. Keane set for management return? Manchester United legend Roy Keane, who most recently worked as assistant manager at Nottingham Forest, has emerged as a surprise candidate for the vacancy at Scottish Premiership side Hibs (The Sunday Times)

3. Gunners and Magpies monitoring Mitro Arsenal and Newcastle are monitoring the situation of Championship Player of the Season Aleksandar Mitrovic (Ekrem Konur - Fichajes)

4. West Brom confirm deal is done for Brighton midfielder A permanent deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby is "done" West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has confirmed (BirminghamLive)