The 2022/23 EFL Championship season gets underway later this month as clubs across England continue to make moves to strengthen their squads.
Nottingham Forest are preparing a £10m bid for a Huddersfield Town midfielder having already closed in on another Terriers’ ace and a former Forest defender has been seen on trial with Luton Town.
Meanwhile, QPR want to sign a Millwall full-back and it could be one in and one out for the Lions who are closing in on a loan move for a Leeds United defender.
Burnley are holding out for over £10m as Premier League sides West Ham and Crystal Palace target one of their star players while the Clarets are also plotting a move for a Derby County midfielder.
Elsewhere, A former Sunderland striker looks set to complete a move to Reading and Sheffield United have ‘made contact’ with a Tottenham Hotspur winger but could face competition from the Black Cats where the 21-year old spent the second half of last season on loan.
Finally, a former Swansea City goalkeeper has featured on loan for League One side Portsmouth in a recent pre-seasons friendly.
Here are the Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning: