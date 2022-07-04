Hull City and Rotherham United are also among the sides being kept busy in the transfer window ahead of the new EFL season.

The 2022/23 EFL Championship season gets underway later this month as clubs across England continue to make moves to strengthen their squads.

Nottingham Forest are preparing a £10m bid for a Huddersfield Town midfielder having already closed in on another Terriers’ ace and a former Forest defender has been seen on trial with Luton Town.

Meanwhile, QPR want to sign a Millwall full-back and it could be one in and one out for the Lions who are closing in on a loan move for a Leeds United defender.

Burnley are holding out for over £10m as Premier League sides West Ham and Crystal Palace target one of their star players while the Clarets are also plotting a move for a Derby County midfielder.

Elsewhere, A former Sunderland striker looks set to complete a move to Reading and Sheffield United have ‘made contact’ with a Tottenham Hotspur winger but could face competition from the Black Cats where the 21-year old spent the second half of last season on loan.

Finally, a former Swansea City goalkeeper has featured on loan for League One side Portsmouth in a recent pre-seasons friendly.

Here are the Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Ex-Swan on trial at Pompey Former Swansea City goalkeeper Josh Gould started as a trialist for League One side Portsmouth yesterday in a ore-season friendly at Gosport (The News - Portsmouth)

2. Cresswell close to Millwall loan Millwall are closing in on Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell who is set to join the Lions on loan (The Athletic)

3. QPR keen on McNamara QPR want to sign Millwall right-back Danny McNamara who has entered the final year of his contract at The Den (Wet London Sport)

4. Hatters trial for Fernandes Released Nottingham Forest defender Baba Fernandes turned out as a trialist for Luton Town at the weekend, playing 45 minutes of their friendly with Hitchin Town (Nottingham Forest News)