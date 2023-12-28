When Darren Moore was speaking to the media ahead of Friday's visit of Middlesbrough he was waiting to see if Huddersfield Town will need to kick off the game with their third different goalkeeper in four games.

Moore has no concerns about asking Jacob Chapman to follow up his substitute appearance in the Boxing Day win over Blackburn Rovers, but the sooner the Terriers have clarity in such a key position, the better.

Lee Nicholls is ruled out after suffering a second concussion injury in quick succession at Millwall before Christmas.

Chris Maxwell deputised well as a substitute that day, and a starter at Norwich City, but picked up an injury in the first half against Blackburn, and had to make way for Chapman.

INJURY CONCERN: Huddersfield goalkeeper Chris Maxwell

"I'm always hopeful (Maxwell will be fit) until the medical team tell me otherwise and I have to have that approach," said Moore.

"Only then when I get to speak to them to see what level he's at, we'll go from there. We'll see where that is tomorrow (Friday)."

That said, Moore was full of praise for Chapman, whose only two previous league appearances came with Salford City in League Two last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought credit to Jacob and how he came in and performed," said his manager. "The biggest word I can use is he kept it solid and clean and didn't risk anything coming in at that difficult time but it showcased why he's been on the bench and how he's been training and performing.

"For one so young to come in at that time and have those concentration levels and contribute to the team was tremendous, really."