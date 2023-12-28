More Huddersfield Town goalkeeping uncertainty as Terriers wait on Chris Maxwell fitness ahead of Middlesbrough FC's visit
Moore has no concerns about asking Jacob Chapman to follow up his substitute appearance in the Boxing Day win over Blackburn Rovers, but the sooner the Terriers have clarity in such a key position, the better.
Lee Nicholls is ruled out after suffering a second concussion injury in quick succession at Millwall before Christmas.
Chris Maxwell deputised well as a substitute that day, and a starter at Norwich City, but picked up an injury in the first half against Blackburn, and had to make way for Chapman.
"I'm always hopeful (Maxwell will be fit) until the medical team tell me otherwise and I have to have that approach," said Moore.
"Only then when I get to speak to them to see what level he's at, we'll go from there. We'll see where that is tomorrow (Friday)."
That said, Moore was full of praise for Chapman, whose only two previous league appearances came with Salford City in League Two last season.
"I thought credit to Jacob and how he came in and performed," said his manager. "The biggest word I can use is he kept it solid and clean and didn't risk anything coming in at that difficult time but it showcased why he's been on the bench and how he's been training and performing.
"For one so young to come in at that time and have those concentration levels and contribute to the team was tremendous, really."
Huddersfield hope to have Ben Jackson back from illness, but will definitely be without forward Danny Ward once more, after he picked up an Achilles injury in the run-up to Christmas.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.