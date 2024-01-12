'More to come' from Herbie Kane as key Barnsley FC midfielder wins EFL League One award for December

NEILL COLLINS believes there is 'more to come' from in-form Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane, whose outstanding end to 2023 has been duly recognised by way of the EFL League One player-of-the-month award for December.

Kane, also shortlisted for the PFA League One player of the month award, beat off competition from Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, on loan at Blackpool, Port Vale attacking midfielder Ethan Chislett and Portsmouth captain Marlon Pack for the EFL gong.

The former Liverpool player scored three goals in December, including the winner against Stevenage alongside goals in the games at Peterborough and Reading, while also contributing three assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collins, shortlisted himself for the League One manager of the month accolade, said: "I’m absolutely delighted for Herbie to pick up this award.

Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane with the EFL League One player of the month award for December. Picture courtesy of SkyBet.

"It is a sign of how well the team has done and clearly Herbie is an integral part of that.

"Herbie would admit he has been surrounded by really good team-mates, but I am pleased for him as he has been very reliable for us this year and effective. I think there’s more to come.

"You think every player in the team can have some sort of goal contribution when you are playing in a team who want to attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Herbie is getting himself into good positions and also taking penalties, but equally he’s creating for us.

"Herbie is an all-round good player and very keen to always add to his game and improve. It’s good he has got the rewards from that.

Collins says that he expects key loan duo Liam Roberts and John McAtee to remain at the club this month.The pair joined the Reds from Middlesbrough and Luton respectively last summer, with both parent clubs having potential recall clauses that they could invoke in the winter window.

The Reds remain interested in USA international defender Donovan Pines, but face competition to sign him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pines is back in England after briefly jetting back to the States.