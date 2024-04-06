Two goals from Luke Molyneux and a late strike from Tommy Rowe gave the visitors the points with another fine performance.

Rovers took the lead with a superb counter-attack in the 12th minute.

Goalkeeper Timothee Lo-Tutala found Hakeeb Adelakun with a quick long throw and the winger’s superb deep cross was met by Molyneux who slid the ball under Archie Mair after a great first touch.

Doncaster Rovers picked up another away win. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

The visitors doubled their advantage 11 minutes later from a free-kick.

Molyneux was again the scorer as he took advantage of a woeful Morecambe wall to fire the ball into the bottom right hand corner of Mair’s goal from 25 yards.

Morecambe looked to hit back towards the end of the half with Ged Garner inches away from sliding home a Jordan Slew cross.

The home side enjoyed more possession in the second half but only forced Lo-Tutala into one save from Joe Adams after 89 minutes.