A late Jacob Bedeau goal earned Morecambe a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Harrogate Town at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Morecambe defender scored in stoppage time as he bundled over a Farrend Rawson assist to deny another away victory for Harrogate.

Simon Weaver’s side looked like they had done enough to seal the three points after goals from Jack Muldoon and George Thomson either side of a Jordan Slew strike.

The telling moment of the first half came as the visitors took the lead in the 44th minute.

Jacob Bedeau struck late against Harrogate Town. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Matty Foulds crossed from the left and, after a goalmouth scramble, Muldoon bundled the loose ball from close range.

Despite losing JJ McKiernan, Adam Mayor and Michael Mellon to injuries, the Shrimps looked much sharper after the break and pulled a goal back after 57 minutes.

Slew took the ball on the left and cut inside before unleashing a low right-footed drive from 25 yards that beat James Belshaw low to his right.

As the home side powered forward, they were undone on the counter attack. Levi Sutton played the ball out to the right and the cross was coolly dispatched by Thomson.

Morecambe fought back bravely and scored a deserved equaliser one minute into time added on when Bedeau bundled the loose ball from close range from a King corner.