Morecambe 3 Bradford City 0: Derek Adams haunts old club as he oversees victory over Bantams

Two goals from Michael Mellon helped Morecambe to a 3-0 victory over Bradford City at the Mazuma Stadium.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 19th Aug 2023, 19:08 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 19:08 BST

Mellon opened the scoring with a superb 22nd-minute free-kick, while a penalty four minutes from time came after JJ McKiernan’s first for the Shrimps.

Mellon’s first was a sweet strike from just outside the box after a Richie Smallwood foul on former Bradford midfielder Yann Songo’o.

The visitors started the second period on the front foot with Jacob Bedeau forced into a fine block to deny Tyler Smith before Eli King headed a Smallwood corner inches wide of his own goal.

After surviving the pressure the home side doubled their lead with a well-worked second when Mellon turned provider to play in McKiernan who drilled a low shot past Harry Lewis from the edge of the area.

They completed the scoring with a third from the spot after Kevin McDonald brought down Jake Taylor and Mellon stepped up to send Lewis the wrong way.

