Morecambe v Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver still learning lessons despite recent run of form
The Sulphurites had put a fine body of work together in and around Christmas, winning three games in a row for the first time since this time last year.
But that came to a halt on Friday night when second-half goals from Charlie Jolley and Tom Davies gave Tranmere Rovers a 2-0 win at Wetherby Road.
Weaver was left to reflect on a lesson learnt after his team’s first-half dominance was not reflected by the half-time scoreline.
“All the stats will point to a game that we dominated for long periods, although the second half was a lot more even,” he said, ahead of a New Year’s Day trip to Morecambe.
“They were ruthless in front of goal when they got their chances, whereas we weren’t, so fair play to them.
“We could have been out of sight in the first half if we had turned our dominance into goals, but we didn’t and that might have deflated the lads, because we seemed to run out of steam.
“We lost a bit of composure and looked disappointed after conceding having played so well in that first half, but we have to move on quickly.
“We have been in fantastic form, as was shown in that first half when the confidence was flowing.
"It’s a lesson for us because, when you’re on top, you have to make sure you make the right decisions in front of goal and take your chances because, if we had, it would have been an altogether different story.”