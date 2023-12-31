Morecambe v Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver still learning lessons despite recent run of form

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver wants his team to take the lessons from a first defeat in four games into the new year.

The Sulphurites had put a fine body of work together in and around Christmas, winning three games in a row for the first time since this time last year.

But that came to a halt on Friday night when second-half goals from Charlie Jolley and Tom Davies gave Tranmere Rovers a 2-0 win at Wetherby Road.

Weaver was left to reflect on a lesson learnt after his team’s first-half dominance was not reflected by the half-time scoreline.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“All the stats will point to a game that we dominated for long periods, although the second half was a lot more even,” he said, ahead of a New Year’s Day trip to Morecambe.

“They were ruthless in front of goal when they got their chances, whereas we weren’t, so fair play to them.

“We could have been out of sight in the first half if we had turned our dominance into goals, but we didn’t and that might have deflated the lads, because we seemed to run out of steam.

“We lost a bit of composure and looked disappointed after conceding having played so well in that first half, but we have to move on quickly.

“We have been in fantastic form, as was shown in that first half when the confidence was flowing.