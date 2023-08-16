Most expensive shirts in the Premier League - how Sheffield United compare to Newcastle United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and more
Wearing a replica shirt is one of the many ways fans show support for their club.
Stadiums on Saturdays are awash with club colours but some shirts are more expensive than others.
However, it does not stop fans purchasing them every season, having eagerly anticipated the release of new designs.
Creditfix have published The Cost Of Football Report and have explored the costs of Premier League shirts.
Here are the 2023/24 season’s most expensive shirts, ranked.
1 / 5