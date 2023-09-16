DISGRUNTLED Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor admits that his side’s travelsickness must be cured if the Millers are to have a realistic chance of Championship survival following a lame 2-0 loss at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

Goals in each half from ex-Millers loanee Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas saw the visitors’ run without a second-tier win extend to 16 games. Their last victory was at Sheffield United last November.

Rotherham paid the price for a particularly poor defensive performance and were beaten comfortably at the John Smith’s Stadium. They visit Millwall on Wednesday.

Taylor said: “Our away form has got to change, to give us any chance.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I might have to adapt slightly differently and almost have a home and away split as we have to find a way of being better than we are at the moment. It’s a constant struggle and so, so frustrating.

“The first goal sums us up at the moment. You could say we were unlucky with the man down at a certain phase of play, but we have certainly played a part in that (goal) ourselves.

“In the first half, we were certainly a bit naive in not using the space available and not keeping enough strength in that backline and their front two were a constant handful to our defenders and we never really got to grips with that until the second half.

“The goals were poor goals and both preventable and both were from direct play into our backline. One even started from our goal kick in the second half. Moments went against us.

“We have not worked their goalkeeper enough and we had to defend speed in terms of counter-attacks and their speed materialised into good quality chances, whereas ours didn’t really happen.

“We were obviously without a couple of extra players on that pitch who add a bit of extra quality."

Taylor confirmed midfielder Cafu (hamstring) will be out of action for a spell.

