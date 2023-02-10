HUDDERSFIELD TOWN interim head coach Narcis Pelach admits that the Terriers have got into his soul with his connection with the club ensuring that he followed his heart in turning down the chance of joining Carlos Corberan at West Brom in the autumn.

The Spaniard takes temporary charge of Town in their vital Championship relegation six-pointer at Wigan on Saturday following the sacking of Mark Fotheringham on Wednesday.

Pelach previously led the Yorkshire club in their home game with Cardiff City in September following the departure of another head coach in Danny Schofield, who lasted 68 days in comparison to Fotheringham's rein of 133 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a difficult season for the club, Pelach says that he counts Huddersfield as his home and is desperate to do his bit to ensure that the club win their survival scrap and confirm their place in the second-tier next season.

Narcis Pelach.

He said: "It is strange because I am a man coming from Girona who was working for his home club and I had the chance to coach the under-23s and go to the first team and then as assistant manager. I was expecting to be there for many years because it was my own club.

"Now I have ended up here and it feels like home. When I arrive in the morning, I have breakfast with Brooky (Andrew Brook - kit man) and his people and it's a good moment of my dad and I really enjoy to be with them and I am very happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is one important thing we have to achieve now to get the points back for the fans, players, club, staff - everyone together. No-one is important more than the whole club and to stay up is very important for the club.

"It is difficult because last May, we were one step from achieving something big. But after that moment, I felt I had to stay. Sometimes in life, you have to do things because of how you feel, not because it is the clever thing to do. That is why I took the decision not to go with Carlos and to stay here."

Pelach says he is purely focusing on Saturday's game across the Pennines and is not considering his own personal position with the club currently looking for the permanent replacement for Fotheringham.

He added: "In the future, obviously I want to be a head coach. I want to try to go again – I did it in Spain. But now I’m just focused on this game. I’m not concerned about what is going to happen next week, I just want to give something to the team, to give something to the club for this weekend, and try to give a very good performance to increase the probability to win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad