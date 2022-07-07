The Chelsea goalkeeper, 23, who made 18 appearances for the Tigers in 2021-22, recently rejoined the club for a second season, with a view to potentially earning a long-term deal at the MKM Stadium.

City have an option to buy Baxter - who has spent loans at seven previous clubs - at the end of 2022-23.

He will compete for number one duties with Matt Ingram, who signed a new contract earlier this summer.

Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, who has returned for a second season on loan at Hull City. Picture: PA

Baxter said: "I pretty much knew from the last game of the season that I would be coming back. Before the Forest game, I had a good chat with Tan (Kesler - vice-chairman), the manager (Shota Arveladze) and Barry Richardson, the goalie coach.

"They all made it clear that they wanted me back and it was a no-brainer for me. I think everyone knows how much I enjoyed it.

"It was really nice for me. When I have been on a lot of loans, every summer it has been moving to a new city and a new team. And it was really nice to have a summer knowing where I was coming back to, knowing I was comfortable with the house I was living in and the area.

"It is also an exciting project going on at the club.

"Over the summer, I had a few calls with my agent and Chelsea and every time., all I said was: 'I don't want to listen to anything, apart from going back to Hull.'