Nathan Tella too hot to handle as Hull City have no answer to Burnley's march to the Premier League

Nathan Tella scored a hat-trick to maintain Burnley’s seemingly-relentless march towards the Premier League with a 3-1 Championship win at Hull City.

Tella put the Clarets in front just before the break and the in-form youngster added a second just before the hour following good work from Ian Maatsen.

The on-loan Southampton signing then put the seal on a fabulous individual performance when he pounced upon wretched defending with his 17th league goal of the season.

Hull were spirited opponents, most notably in the first half.

Nathan Tella of Burnley scores the team's second goal past Karl Darlow of Hull City (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

But Vincent Kompany’s men – as has been their wont this season – broke the hosts’ spirit by keeping the football and giving nothing away at the back until Ozan Tufan scored an injury-time consolation.

Leaders Burnley now have 83 points, with just nine Championship games remaining, but they still had to work hard until the impressive Tella struck after 43 minutes.

Hull brought plenty to the table in the first half, but they never once challenged goalkeeper Arijanet Muric before the restart.

Burnley were hardly a rampant force but have a serious talent in Tella, who scored a second after 59 minutes with a cushioned volley.

The third goal arrived after 73 minutes, but it was a gift. Hull messed around with the ball at the back before substitute Jacob Greaves misplaced a square pass across the face of goal.

Tella had anticipated the danger long before Greaves made a mess of things and seized upon the mistake before scoring in a tricky one-on-one situation with Karl Darlow. Substitute Tufan thrashed home a Hull goal their efforts perhaps deserved with the last kick of the game, but Burnley and Tella were streets ahead when it mattered.

Hull: Darlow, Coyle (Docherty 53), Alfie Jones, McLoughlin, Elder (Greaves 63), Ebiowei, Seri, Slater, Sayyadmanesh (Longman 74), Traore (Tufan 63), Pelkas (Estupinan 46). Unused substitutes: Tobias Figueiredo,Lo-Tutala.

Burnley: Muric, Ekdal (Taylor 70), Beyer, Maatsen, Vitinho (Cork 70), Roberts, Cullen, Gudmundsson (Foster 87), Barnes, Tella (Obafemi 78), Zaroury (Benson 71). Unused substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Dervisoglu.