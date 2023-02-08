National League side York City looking for their third permanent manager of 2022-23 after sacking David Webb

NATIONAL LEAGUE side York City are looking for their third permanent manager of the 2022-23 campaign after sacking David Webb.

Webb, who only took over in December, has put the price for a poor run of form with the Minstermen having lost their last four league matches.

A club statement read: "York City FC can confirm that first-team manager David Webb has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

"We would like to thank David for his efforts over the last few months and wish him all the best for the future.

LNER Community Stadium, home of York City FC

"The club has commenced its search for a new manager, and we will bring further communication on who will take interim charge in due course."

Matters came to a head in Tuesday's 3-2 home reverse to Solihull Moors which saw the Ministermen drop to 18th in the table and fans make their feelings known towards Webb and majority owner Glen Henderson, with chants for the pair to leave the club.

Speaking after the game, Webb said: “I understand their frustrations because if any manager is in a bad situation and doesn’t win football games, you are under pressure.

“It’s up and down the country, I get it.

“So I get their frustrations, we were just disappointed we couldn’t get a win tonight because we felt coming into the first half we could do it.

“We’re here to win football games and if we don’t win football games then we have got to take criticism.

“It’s part of life, any football manager would tell you that and I’m no different.