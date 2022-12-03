National League: York City appoint David Webb as FC Halifax Town wait on key trio

NATIONAL LEAGUE side York City have confirmed David Webb as their new first-team manager.

LNER Community Stadium. Picture courtesy of York City FC.

Webb, who has worked in several academy roles at Premier League, Championship and European clubs, will officially start work on Monday.

He will be assisted by Michael Morton, who joins from Leeds United's academy.

Their first game will be at Woking on Saturday week.Webb's most recent position was head of football operations at Huddersfield Town.

City chairman Glen Henderson said: “The key to this appointment was finding someone who aligns with our long-term vision for the club, and David was the standout candidate from the start."

Defenders Jesse Debrah (tonsilitis), Tom Clarke (Achilles) and winger Jordan Slew (hamstring) could all return for FC Halifax at home to third-placed Chesterfield (12.30pm).

The game is likely to come too soon for Milli Alli, who is suffering from illness.

