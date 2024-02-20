National League: York City bring in Leeds United midfielder - FC Halifax Town eye another big-game scalp
The Northern Ireland youth international joins the Minstermen for an initial month.
Allen, 20, joined United’s academy back in August 2020, after moving from Linfield, where he became their youngest ever debutant at the age of 15.
Last season, Allen played 24 matches, stretching across the U18 Premier League, Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy, scoring three times. He has scored in three of his last four games for the U21s side.
York are in action for the third game in a row at the LNER Community Stadium on Tuesday night where they welcome sixth-placed Oldham.
FC Halifax Town are seeking to boost their own play-off prospects on Tuesday, but face a huge test of their credentials - and recent improvement - at home to runaway leaders Chesterfield.
The Spireites suffered their first league loss of 2024 on Saturday, losing 4-3 to second-placed Bromley.
For their part, the Shaymen head into the game on a three-match winning streak after victories over Woking, Maidenhead and Dorking.
Town showed their big-game mentality in the last campaign against the likes of Wrexham and Oldham and those experiences might come in handy tonight.
Assistant manager Andy Cooper said: "(We must) Lean on experiences we've had before when we've done it.
"We've been able to go toe-to-toe with anyone.
"It's making sure we always stick to our basics in what we're doing, but we have no fear or doubts in playing a team like that.”