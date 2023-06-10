All Sections
NBA star Larry Nance Jr confirms he is 'part of the ownership group' taking over Leeds United after 49ers Enterprises reach agreement

NBA star Larry Nance Jr has confirmed he is “part of the ownership group” taking over Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Jun 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 08:56 BST

The 30-year-old, currently of the New Orleans Pelicans, changed his profile picture on Twitter to an image of himself inside Elland Road with a Leeds shirt on. He then followed up the picture change with a tweet confirming his involvement in the takeover.

He tweeted: “Thrilled and honoured to be part of the ownership group that has taken over @LUFC. This club and its supporters deserve the world and we’ll do everything we can to give them just that. Marching on together!”

In an official statement released yesterday (June 9), Leeds United said: “Leeds United can confirm an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises for the purchase of the club.

“Both parties continue to work through the details, and further updates will be provided soon. All of our focus remains on a quick return to the Premier League. Thank you for your continued support. Marching on Together.”

He has been pictured sporting a Leeds shirt. Image: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
