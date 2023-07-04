Neil Warnock comes good on 'I'll fix you up' promise as Huddersfield Town defender signs new contract

Neil Warnock has kept his word to Josh Ruffels after Huddersfield Town handed the versatile defender a two-year contract.

Ruffels played an important part in the side Warnock led to Championship safety last season, only to be told at the end of it his services would not be required.

But with Warnock returning for 2023-24, 29-year-old Ruffels is too. He follows Danny Ward and Josh Koroma in signing a new contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I came I know they told me (Ruffels) wasn’t very good, but he’s as good as any left-back I’ve had in the Championship," said Warnock late last season, when he was adamant he would not be back for pre-season. "I think when you have an opportunity to just re-do contracts, I think you snap their hand off.

“I’ll get them fixed up, I’ve told them all – I’ll fix you up if you don’t get offered a contract. I’ll get three or four managers to sign these lads, so I’m their best contact.”

Ruffels started 10 of the the final 12 matches of the season and was a substitute in the other two. Over the course of the season he started 28 league games.

His return allows Warnock and new sporting director Mark Cartwright to focus on recruits higher up the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ruffels is a great professional, and his addition leaves me in a position where I’m happy with the squad right at the start of pre-season, but we know we need additions further up the pitch,” said Warnock.

REUNITED: Manager Neil Warnock is pleased to be working with Josh Ruffels once more

“I’m delighted to have Josh on board – he’s so reliable, and has been since I’ve been here. He can play numerous positions for me as well, so that’s good to have in our squad.”

Ruffels and Tomas Vaclík, signed as short-term cover for injured goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, were the only ones of 19 players released by Huddersfield in the summer to make double-figure appearances for them in last season's Championship.