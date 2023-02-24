Neil Warnock: EFL clubs need fairer share & regulator must take heed of Bury collapse

ONE of the key aims of The Government's proposed new independent football regulator is to prevent clubs going out of business due to financial mis-management and to create a new owners and directors' test.

For a traditionalist like Neil Warnock, who has been involved in the game for just over 55 years and has managed big clubs, proud community clubs and non-league clubs, that is at the heart of the matter.

Warnock, 74, has led 16 clubs, including his current one in Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His reputation as a promotion expert and relegation escapologist precedes him. On the pitch, clubs are in safe hands under him.

Neil Warnock.

Off the pitch, too many EFL clubs - especially in lower-league circles - have found themselves in the wrong hands in the last few decades.

If the regulator can ensure that 'better custodians' take charge of clubs by virtue of a beefed-up test, the game's health will be revitalised, according to Warnock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warnock said: “Unfortunately, Bury was one of my former clubs and I could have told anybody who did not need a white stick to know that the (former) owner (Steve Dale) was not good enough and was going to cause problems.

"You have got to be stricter on owners rather than people just splashing this and having a club.

"The fans of every club deserve to know it is in the right hands. You can't all be successful. But I think they (authorities) could do a little bit more checking with the lower clubs.

"I went to Notts County in the non-league (National League) a few weeks ago and there were nine or ten thousand or something like that against Chesterfield. (Some) People don't understand what it means to have communities. We shouldn't lose clubs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ensuring the financial sustainability of the professional game below the Premier League and implementing a fairer distribution of money down the English football pyramid is something that is of utmost importance at the EFL's 72 clubs and those in the National League as well.

The EFL would like a 25 per cent stake of the TV revenue that the Premier League receive to be shared out among their clubs and a merit-based system, based on league position, to replace parachute payments and filter more money down.

Warnock commented: "I do think the money has got to be evened out a little bit. The lower clubs should get a little bit more as that is what keeps our country (football) going.

"From the people playing on a Sunday to the non-leagues and League Two. It is what we are all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have been in that non-league situation and right the way up. They all need help and as you progress, costs get more and then there's the energy bills now.

"It is only fair and while it will be criticised by the top clubs, I am not surprised as the top clubs want everything. I am sure if they had a choice, I am sure they wouldn't give the EFL anything.