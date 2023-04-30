HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock professed to feeling emotional after his side took a giant stride towards Championship safety with a hugely significant 2-1 victory at one of his former clubs in Cardiff City.

In what could be Warnock's last game as an away manager, his Town side - backed by around 2,000 visiting fans - did him proud and closed in on safety.

An inspired substitution was rewarded when Joseph Hungbo cashed in on a Romaine Sawyers error to put the Terriers in front just after the hour-mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An own goal from Jack Simpson, who diverted a header from Matty Pearson into his own net, doubled the visitors advantage in the 69th minute.

Huddersfield Town Manager, Neil Warnock, and his coaching staff celebrate after the full time whistle in the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales. Picture date: Sunday April 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Cardiff. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Cardiff pulled one back late on through substitute Isaac Davies. But Town held out for a priceless three points.

With two games left in their season, both at home, Warnock's side will clinch safety in they take a point in their penultimate game against boyhood club Sheffield United on Thursday.

Town finish off at home to Reading a week on Monday.

Warnock, whose side have lost once in eight matches, said: "I thought it was really good to get the win today. I think we'd have been asking a lot to try and beat Sheffield United if we want to be safe before the final day, and it could still go down to Reading, couldn't it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're a good team, Sheffield United and Paul Heckingbottom has done a great job there. People have been talking about them taking their foot off the pedal and then they won 4-1 on Saturday, so…"

On being applauded by home fans after the final whistle, he added: "It's quite emotional as a visiting manager to be clapped by all four sides. It was quite fractured when I was here (at Cardiff) and I think I actually put it back together, the club, and I think we should have stayed up, for the tragedy (Emiliano Sala death) that happened.

"I'd never experienced anything like that in my career and I hope I never experience it again."

On the introduction of Hungbo, he added: "If I'd been brave I probably would have started him but Diarra hadn't done too much wrong. He annoyed me by being caught offside twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't fault the lads. They're such a genuine bunch. Every team we play, we'd had to come up with different things. I can't fault the effort. We played well as well today.

"We had nearly 2,000 here for a 12 o'clock kick off is fantastic, and it was emotional for me with the Cardiff fans too. I had some great times here and can only remember the good things. I'm pleased they're safe as well."

Meanwhile, Cardiff chief Sabri Lamouchi admitted to being unhappy at his side having to take the field less than three days after Thursday's game at Rotherham United.

He said: "It was probably more fair to play tomorrow night (Monday), like Rotherham do. I complain with my club, as I can't complain with Sky or an EFL decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad