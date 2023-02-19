Neil Warnock gives Huddersfield Town 'kids' an education, they give him three points

Neil Warnock gave his Huddersfield Town "kids" an education and got genuine cause for optimism in return.

The Terriers' first victory of 2023, in Warnock's first match in charge of them for 28 years, was built on solid performances from Tom Lees and the out-of-position Matt Lowton, plus Danny Ward, Michal Helik and Jonathan Hogg starting a game the physiotherapists did not think they should.

But just as important to the the 2-1 win over Birmingham City were their youngsters, with on-loan winger Joseph Hungbo and left-back Jaheim Headley scoring their first Town goals, both from moves started by 20-year-old goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic.

"It's a really good day for us as a club," reflected Warnock, whose side were behind after six minutes. "We needed that.

RETURNING HERO: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock salutes the crowd at the start of his second spell with the club

"We were only offside twice, which pleased me because the game I watched (Josh) Koroma was offside 50 times so we had to show him how (Birmingham's Scott) Hogan runs. I think they've been educated, the kids.

"I don't think (19-year-old Etienne) Camara's ever worked as hard in his life and we had a young goalkeeper. The wing-backs will go home buzzing.”

Particularly impressive was 21-year-old Headley, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Harrogate Town.

"I saw he was quick, direct when he wants, not the best defender so we had to work on certain aspects of his game," said Warnock.

"I felt sorry for David (Kasumu) at times because the game I watched, I thought he was super in midfield with Hoggy but we had to (move him to wing-back).

"(Jack) Rudoni, I would take him anywhere, I love everything about him. A lovely lad and all."

