NEIL WARNOCK has cited the one quality that Huddersfield Town have lacked as they head into the definitive spell of their Championship survival fight - luck.

The Terriers' served notice of their intentions to perform another 'Great Escape' by way of outstanding victories over Millwall, Middlesbrough and Watford before being pegged back late on in cruel fashion in a 2-2 draw with another high-flier in Blackburn Rovers.

An unfortunate deflected goal from Swansea's Ryan Manning then put paid to their hopes of a valuable point in their narrow 1-0 weekend loss in the Principality – their first reverse in six matches.

Warnock said: "I just think we need a bit of luck. I look at some of the teams alongside us and the goals they have had in their last few games - some have been very fortunate.

Neil Warnock.

"On Saturday, their goal was going miles wide and it hits Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg) like it does and it ends up winning the game. We need something like that to fall for us really. We have not had any real flashes of luck.

"It was a long journey back (from Swansea) - six and a half hours - especially when you have not come away with anything.

"But they (Town players) are in such good spirits at the minute and I went back and played a quiz with them and we had a good night on the way back - apart from the result."

Town face another top-six candidate in Sunderland on Wearside on Tuesday night, with the hosts needing to win to keep alive their outside hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs.

For their part, the Terriers are mindful of the need to something back home from the north east, with Warnock's side inactive until Sunday week after visiting Sunderland due to Sheffield United's FA Cup commitments this weekend.

Warnock continued: "The lads are in good spirits and it is always a cracking crowd up there and I think Tony (Mowbray) has done a fabulous job.

"They have got to beat us. I listened to Tony before their weekend game and he said they had got to win these next two games. They have done Birmingham and I'd imagine they'd expect to beat us.

"They have played most of the season without the best striker in the league which anybody would miss in (Ross) Stewart. I have loved him for years and I remember going to watch (Charlie) Wyke up there and coming away sayuing that we needed to sign Stewart, but they never gave me the money up there at Middlesbrough!