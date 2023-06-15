All Sections
Neil Warnock hopeful that Danny Ward and Josh Koroma will remain at Huddersfield Town

NEIL WARNOCK says he is hopeful that key Huddersfield Town forwards Danny Ward and Josh Koroma will commit their futures to the club shortly.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 15th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

The pair, who played leading roles in the Terriers' 'Great Escape' from Championship relegation under Warnock in 2022-23, have been in discussions with about new deals. Their existing contracts expire at the end of this month.

Alongside assistant Ronnie Jepson, Warnock, 74, has committed to Town for next season and is keeping his fingers crossed that Ward and Koroma follow suit for next year and beyond.

Warnock, who is targeting two or three new signings before the campaign begins, said: "We have spoken to them. They know how important they are to me."I have got more faith in Danny Ward than anybody has ever had and I think he repays that.

Danny Ward. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Danny Ward. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"He is not prolific, but he always gets me the important goals. If we can keep him injury free, there is no reason why he doesn't play a big part.

"Hopefully in the next few days, we can have decisions on one or two lads like that. We want both of them to stay.

"I think both of them would want to stay but it is not just me talking. They have advisors and advisors advice, sometimes right and sometimes wrong.

"Hopefully we have some good news in the next few days about those players."

Specifically pn Koroma, he continued: "I was a big manager for Josh because apparently, before I came, he was bloody rubbish, so it goes both ways!

"I don't think you play for teams. You play for managers and I think Josh showed what he could do last year.

"If Josh played for me next year, I would be very disappointed if he didn't get double figures. Very disappointed.

"I would be giving him a challenge of more than that and Danny is the same. I think both can contribute and they have seen how we can play."

