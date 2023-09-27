Neil Warnock next club: Favourites to appoint him including Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Watford and QPR
It was the question racing through plenty of minds when the veteran left Huddersfield Town but signalled his intention to return to work.
He turns 75 in December but his enthusiasm for the game remains infectious. He is also still effective, as demonstrated by his ability to save Huddersfield from relegation to League One last season.
Appointing Warnock is something that may prove more tempting for clubs as the season progresses.
As well as being a proven firefighter, the 74-year-old has a knack for spearheading successful promotion hunts.
He is particularly skilled in navigating the murky waters of the Championship, with his most recent second tier promotion coming in 2018 with Cardiff City.
Here are the BitcoinCasinos favourites to draft Warnock in.
Sheffield United - 5/1
Warnock’s boyhood club are enduring a torrid time in the Premier League and recently suffered an 8-0 defeat to Newcastle United.
Chris Wilder has been linked with a return to Bramall Lane, with pressure mounting on current boss Paul Heckingbottom.
Rotherham United - 7/1
Warnock steered the Millers to Championship safety back in 2016. Now led by Matt Taylor, Rotherham sit 23rd in the Championship with just one league win under their belt.
Middlesbrough - 9/1
Another of Warnock’s former clubs, Middlesbrough have struggled for wins this season under Michael Carrick.
Watford - 12/1
The Hornets have won just two of their opening eight league games, with their most recent defeat coming against one of Warnock’s former employers in Leeds United.
Sheffield Wednesday - 14/1
The Owls have had some memorable battles with Warnock over the years.
Fans have recently chanted in favour of Xisco Munoz being axed, therefore a change of managers at Hillsborough does not appear incredibly unlikely.
Barnsley - 16/1
There have been promising sings from Barnsley in the early stages of Neill Collins’ tenure and they currently occupy fifth place in League One.
Cardiff City - 20/1
Warnock led Cardiff to promotion to the Premier League in 2018 and is remembered fondly by fans of the club.
Queens Park Rangers - 20/1
Another club the veteran led out of the second tier, QPR are yet to really hit their stride under Gareth Ainsworth.