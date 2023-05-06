Neil Warnock on his latest greatest escape and why he cannot think about Huddersfield Town's future

Neil Warnock is not retiring from football. But the 74-year-old will not be back at Huddersfield Town – or anywhere else – in pre-season.

Given 15 games to drag the Terriers from five points adrift of safety to stay in next season's Championship, he did it with a match to spare. So it was no surprise the John Smith's Stadium was pleading "One more year Warnock, one more year" after their 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

But the only time Warnock has looked his age since returning to West Yorkshire in February was in post-match press conferences, where he seemed physically drained.

So it was no surprise that on Thursday he was ruling out staying, and did not even have the appetite to advise Huddersfield on what to do next. But neither was he opting for that staple of British football, the Neil Warnock retirement.

"I couldn't do 10 months of this," he said. "I'll be back (somewhere) in February and people'll say, 'Not again!'

"I've really enjoyed it. I didn't want to leave it in the wrong situation by getting relegated, whereas if I do finish now, I've got great memories."

Asked if anyone at the club had asked to pick his brains on the way forward he replied: "No. And at this moment I don't think I'd even want to think about that.

"I'm so exhausted. You only see me laughing and joking and doing pressers and all that but behind the scenes it's been bloody hard work to please everybody and try and keep the motivation of the fans as well as the players.

BOWING OUT: Terriers Neil Warnock takes a guard of honour with assistant Ronnie Jepson after their last game at Huddersfield Town

"But Ronnie Jespon (his assistant) has been a colossus for me, taken a lot off my mind and my plate. It would have been terrible on Monday if we'd had to get a result after what happened to me with Sheffield United at Wigan.

"As old as I am it still the same when that whistle goes when you know how much it means.

"I'm pleased for Kevin (Nagle) as well, the new owner. He'll see what kind of passion there is here.

"I'll remember Thursday for the rest of my life. It'll bring a smile to my face. I don't think I've been any prouder to be in charge when we've done something like this. And everybody is so appreciative."

Warnock's players gave the pair a guard of honour as they left the pitch.

"I think it's the first time I've ever had one of them!" he laughed.

"I think Thursday will have converted a few youngsters to be Huddersfield Town fans for years to come."

It has been just about a perfect season for Warnock, plunged into a relegation battle with former clubs Rotherham United, Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers and seeing them all survive. His boyhood team Sheffield United won promotion from the Championship and another former club, Plymouth Argyle, from League One.

"This is how I dreamt it would be," he smiled. "I didn't want any of my (old) clubs to go down because I know how hard it is in the next division, you only have to look at Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

"I'm looking forward to watching the Championship because there's a young manager at Plymouth I've got so much time for, Steven Schumacher.

"With the wage bill they've got, they must be in the bottom third (for League One). It just shows you what you can achieve.

