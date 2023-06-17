Neil Warnock on the influence of Dean Hoyle in making him stay put at Championship club Huddersfield Town

DEAN HOYLE'S parting gift to Huddersfield Town extended further than preventing the club from entering administration in the spring by continuing to fund it until the end of 2022-23.

The outgoing chairman's final act revolved around doing his key bit to convince Neil Warnock to stay put in what will be a transitional 2023-24 season for the Terriers.

Hoyle's persuasive words, allied to the ovation of Town supporters after the safety-clinching win over Sheffield United in particular and the support of his wife Sharon played their part in the 74-year-old remaining for 'one more year.'

Warnock said: "Dean came to see me first of all and I have known Dean a long time. I came back for Dean really.

Neil Warnock.

"I thought he was going to ask me something else and he said: 'Come on, Neil, please, why not...'I thought: 'well, it's not even going to be your problem, what are you on about..' But that's how he was.

"I can't begin to tell you how it felt after the Sheffield United game. I could cry now. I couldn't put it into words. After all my career and the highs I have had, I have never had one which caught me, emotionally, like that totally.

"It hit home to Sharon as well, if I am honest. She was watching it (on TV) and she could not even watch the last ten minutes. She was biting her nails in Cornwall and my daughter Amy said she could not even look at the TV as she felt sick.

"To see the response from that and then for her to come up and look at the last game. I know there was nothing on it, but it was still quite emotional. For Sharon to see that and it was good for Kevin (M.Nagle) to see that."

Another part of Warnock’s decision-making to stay came from the reaction of his players.

He continued: "Some of the lads came to see me and said: 'please gaffer, would you consider it?'.

"It wasn't a thing then as I had made up my mind, but it was just one thing after another. When they (fans) were chanting one more year, I picked the microphone up and said: 'yeah, but I lose the first five games and it's get him out of here - get another manager!'

