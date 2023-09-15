Neil Warnock on where England manager Gareth Southgate got it wrong with Harry Maguire
The former Sheffield United and Hull City defender, an half-time replacement in England 3-1 win, was jeered by the home crowd in Glasgow every time he touched the ball and scored an unfortunate second-half own goal.
The treatment of Maguire led a "livid" Southgate to brand it as "an absolute joke" afterwards and the England manager blamed the actions of "people in our own country" for Scotland fans jumping on his back.
Articles criticising the central defender have regularly appeared in print and online in recent times alongside plenty of opprobrium on social media - while the Manchester United player has also been booed by some of his own fans while representing the Three Lions.
Speaking this week, Maguire's mother Zoe said the abuse he has faced has been "disgraceful" and "unacceptable".
On the criticism Maguire has received, Huddersfield Town chief Warnock said: "It is (disappointing), but the modern-day journalist in our country want somebody as a scapegoat, don't they..
"It's all right (saying it) after the event, but I'm not sure I'd have put him on in the second half against Scotland because it is one of the most hostile games that you will ever get as an English player.
"Don't think it is a 'friendly' game.
"But Gareth was signalling to everybody 'I'm in charge and I'll do what I want.'
"I thought they (England) played absolutely brilliantly. I said about 18 months ago that I've never seen a young player like (Jude) Bellingham in my career.
"I saw him at 17 and 18 and now he's 20. He looks like he's 40, doesn't he, with his maturity. I think it's exciting for England to have a group of players like this.
"I think (the situation) at the back has been the biggest problem and someone will have to come through and grab that shirt, won't they, in the next couple of years."