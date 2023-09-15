Neil Warnock on where England manager Gareth Southgate got it wrong with Harry Maguire

VETERAN Yorkshire manager Neil Warnock has had his say on the Harry Maguire brouhaha - and has questioned the decision of England manager Gareth Southgate to bring him on in the second half of Tuesday's friendly against Scotland at Hampden Park.

The former Sheffield United and Hull City defender, an half-time replacement in England 3-1 win, was jeered by the home crowd in Glasgow every time he touched the ball and scored an unfortunate second-half own goal.

The treatment of Maguire led a "livid" Southgate to brand it as "an absolute joke" afterwards and the England manager blamed the actions of "people in our own country" for Scotland fans jumping on his back.

Articles criticising the central defender have regularly appeared in print and online in recent times alongside plenty of opprobrium on social media - while the Manchester United player has also been booed by some of his own fans while representing the Three Lions.

BAD LUCK: England’s Harry Maguire scores an own goal past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at Hampden Park on Tuesday night Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

Speaking this week, Maguire's mother Zoe said the abuse he has faced has been "disgraceful" and "unacceptable".

On the criticism Maguire has received, Huddersfield Town chief Warnock said: "It is (disappointing), but the modern-day journalist in our country want somebody as a scapegoat, don't they..

"It's all right (saying it) after the event, but I'm not sure I'd have put him on in the second half against Scotland because it is one of the most hostile games that you will ever get as an English player.

"Don't think it is a 'friendly' game.

"But Gareth was signalling to everybody 'I'm in charge and I'll do what I want.'

"I thought they (England) played absolutely brilliantly. I said about 18 months ago that I've never seen a young player like (Jude) Bellingham in my career.

"I saw him at 17 and 18 and now he's 20. He looks like he's 40, doesn't he, with his maturity. I think it's exciting for England to have a group of players like this.