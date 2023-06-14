Neil Warnock on why he could not leave Huddersfield Town after agreeing to stay on at the Championship club in 2023-24

NEIL WARNOCK has vowed to provide some much-needed stability in a transitional period for Huddersfield Town after agreeing to stay on at the club in 2023-24.

The 74-year-old was convinced to remain at the John Smith's Stadium following discussions with new CEO Jake Edwards, having originally intended to head back to his Cornwall home and enjoy semi-retirement following his sterling 'Great Escape' mission at Town last term.

The reaction of supporters in the club's final two league matches of 2022-23 against Sheffield United and Reading - when they implored the Yorkshireman to remind at the club for one more season - also played a part in his decision to stay at Town, who are in the final process of completing a takeover with US businessman Kevin M.Nagle to take the reins.

Warnock will again be joined by trusted lieutenant Ronnie Jepson, who has also signed a 12-month deal.

Neil Warnock and Ronnie Jepson, who have agreed to remain at Huddersfield Town in 2023-24. Picture: PA

Warnock said: “After having conversations with Jake Edwards, it became obvious that this was going to be a difficult job for me to leave and for anybody new to come into after what we’d built at the end of last season.

“I’ve agreed to stay on alongside Ronnie and just as we did when we came back last February, we’re going to try and do the best we can with our squad that we can hopefully make one or two additions to.

“We’re quietly confident – I know what the club is all about and I have to say, the response I got after those last two games is something I’ve never experienced in my whole life.

"This is now a chance for me to put something back into the club and give us some stability during this transitional period.

“Once I knew that (wife) Sharon was okay with me continuing, I’ve been fully concentrating on knuckling down to do the best we can in trying to get this great club up the league.”

Speaking at the end of last season, Warnock initially ruled out a return to Huddersfield and suggested that full-time management was not for him after his short-term deal ended in remarkable fashion.

But the Sheffielder, who registered seven wins from 15 matches in charge to guide Town to an 18th-placed finish, had a change of heart.

Edwards added: “We’ve heard Town fans loud and clear, both at the Reading game and ever since. You all wanted ‘one more year’ under Neil and Ronnie, and this had to be our first order of business as we prepare for the new season.

“Neil and Ronnie have incredible knowledge and skill as a management team; that was clear in the job they achieved here at the end of last season. They also have an amazing connection with this club and our supporters, which is also so valuable.